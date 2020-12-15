When Ranbir Kapoor said he is proud to be Raj Kapoor's grandson & makes sure not to spoil the latter's name
December 14, 2020, marked the 96th birth anniversary of late Raj Kapoor. Millions of fans, loved ones, and other celebs from the film fraternity alike remembered the evergreen star on the occasion. There is no denying the fact that his legacy is carried forward by the next generation of his family including Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and the other members. Although the legendary star is not with us anymore, his memories will be cherished forever by everyone.
There was one instance when Ranbir Kapoor was asked about the moments when he remembers his grandfather Raj Kapoor the most. The actor responded to the same by saying that he recalls his Dadaji at every moment. He further adds that whatever he has accomplished in the past years is because the yesteryear star showed him the way. Ranbir quotes, “I feel very proud. I feel very responsible that I am a part of this family and his grandson.”
The Brahmastra actor also adds that he tries so much so that his grandfather looks at him from above with pride and happiness. Ranbir also says that he makes sure not to spoil whatever name and fame Raj Kapoor earned during his lifetime. Talking about the actor, he has some interesting projects lined up and the most talked about among them is Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. It also features Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles. He will be then seen alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in Shamshera.
Meanwhile, check out the video below:
Also Read: PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor strike a picture perfect look in pink and black as they return from Goa
Anonymous 16 minutes ago
Oh for sure he’s proud. Grandson chaalu following footsteps of grandpa chaalu
Anonymous 29 minutes ago
That’s why he is dating drug addict,terrorist family’s daughter
Anonymous 56 minutes ago
First off too late - drugs and womanizing has spoilt your reputation. Secondly Raj Kapoor was a film legend but also a serial womanizer