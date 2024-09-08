When Ranbir Kapoor said he wants Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to make ‘awesome babies’ and he is their child’s favorite actor

Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has been blessed with a baby girl and the entire nation is emotional. Today, we recall one of those times, when the actress’ Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani co-star Ranbir Kapoor prayed for her amazing babies and hoped to become the favorite actor of those kids.

While appearing on Koffee With Karan season 5 with Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh, Ranbir was asked whether there has ever been even the slightest awkwardness between them because both of them dated Deepika. The Animal actor was quick to shut any assumption and said that it’s been over a decade since they parted ways and there’s no point in people being concerned about it.

“We’ve positively moved on in our lives and it’s high that Koffee with Karan also moves on. Because there’s no elephant, it has disappeared, it is invisible,” Rabir said straight up. When the host asked Ranveer Singh if Ranbir and Deepika’s history ever bothered him, he also made it clear, “No. Why should it? Should it?” This is when Ranbir wished a lot of great things for the new parents and melted our hearts.

Kapoor expressed, “Just the way they are with each other, they complement each other very well. They are in ways perfect to each other’s energies and I am really happy for them and I hope that they can see this through and make some really awesome babies together and I hope their babies like me as an actor and that I am their favorite actor.”

Ranveer had a hilarious reaction to the same and said that while Ranbir is usually on point, no one knows why he decided to say something out of line today.

It’s been 8 years since this KWK episode aired back in 2016 and cut to today, all the people involved in this conversation have moved on to have a beautiful family of themselves. While Deepika Padukone tied the knot with Ranveer in 2018 after six years of dating, Kapoor married actress Alia Bhatt in 2022. Both couples are now parents to two beautiful Lakshmis and they have all our hearts, every beating breath.

