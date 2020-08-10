  1. Home
  2. entertainment

When Ranbir Kapoor shared the frame with Neetu Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and left fans gushing over his smile

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the popular stars in Bollywood. We stumbled upon a throwback selfie of Ranbir with his mom Neetu Kapoor and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and it is bound to leave you impressed.
44808 reads Mumbai
News,Ranbir Kapoor,neetu kapoor,Ayan MukerjiWhen Ranbir Kapoor shared the frame with Neetu Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and left fans gushing over his smile

It has been a while since fans saw Ranbir Kapoor on the big screen and many of them are eagerly awaiting for his films to release. Amid the pandemic, the Sanju star too has been spending time indoors with his family and rarely is seen stepping out. However, fans of the actor keep recalling the good old days with throwback photos of Ranbir with his family and often, some throwback photos go viral. Speaking of this, we stumbled upon an adorable throwback picture of Ranbir with mom Neetu Kapoor and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. 

Several fans shared the same on social media and the adorable throwback photo featured Ranbir, his close friend Ayan and Neetu Kapoor. In the photo, Ranbir is seen leaning on his mom Neetu while being clicked and the endearing photo is bound to leave you impressed. Not just this, Ranbir’s close friend and Brahmastra director also joined the mom-son duo for the selfie that is bound to leave you in awe. The trio can be seen all decked up for an event. However, it was the smiles that stole that show. 

The photo was originally shared by Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram handle and she called both Ranbir and Ayan her ‘sons’ in the photo. In the old photo, Ranbir is seen clad in a traditional blue bandhgala while Neetu Kapoor is seen sporting a traditional peach outfit. Even director Ayan Mukerji is seen sporting a bandhgala in the throwback photo. However, it was the picture perfect moment where all the three were flashing their smiles, that ended up stealing the show back then, 

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Ayan’s throwback selfie:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Ranbir spent his time with his family. More recently, Ranbir joined his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, mom Neetu Kapoor and cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan along with other Kapoor family members for Raksha Bandhan. Not just this, Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria also joined them for the family get together. On the work front, Ranbir will be seen in Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Apart from this, he also has Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy

Also Read|Ranbir Kapoor & Rishi Kapoor gawking at a busy Neetu Kapoor in a rare throwback photo will leave you nostalgic

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Did you know Kajol rejected Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in 3 Idiots: List of films rejected by the actress
Anonymous 1 hour ago

reminds me of Kirron Kher in dostana

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement