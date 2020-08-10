When Ranbir Kapoor shared the frame with Neetu Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and left fans gushing over his smile

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the popular stars in Bollywood. We stumbled upon a throwback selfie of Ranbir with his mom Neetu Kapoor and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and it is bound to leave you impressed.

It has been a while since fans saw on the big screen and many of them are eagerly awaiting for his films to release. Amid the pandemic, the Sanju star too has been spending time indoors with his family and rarely is seen stepping out. However, fans of the actor keep recalling the good old days with throwback photos of Ranbir with his family and often, some throwback photos go viral. Speaking of this, we stumbled upon an adorable throwback picture of Ranbir with mom and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.

Several fans shared the same on social media and the adorable throwback photo featured Ranbir, his close friend Ayan and Neetu Kapoor. In the photo, Ranbir is seen leaning on his mom Neetu while being clicked and the endearing photo is bound to leave you impressed. Not just this, Ranbir’s close friend and Brahmastra director also joined the mom-son duo for the selfie that is bound to leave you in awe. The trio can be seen all decked up for an event. However, it was the smiles that stole that show.

The photo was originally shared by Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram handle and she called both Ranbir and Ayan her ‘sons’ in the photo. In the old photo, Ranbir is seen clad in a traditional blue bandhgala while Neetu Kapoor is seen sporting a traditional peach outfit. Even director Ayan Mukerji is seen sporting a bandhgala in the throwback photo. However, it was the picture perfect moment where all the three were flashing their smiles, that ended up stealing the show back then,

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Ayan’s throwback selfie:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Ranbir spent his time with his family. More recently, Ranbir joined his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, mom Neetu Kapoor and cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan along with other Kapoor family members for Raksha Bandhan. Not just this, and Tara Sutaria also joined them for the family get together. On the work front, Ranbir will be seen in Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Apart from this, he also has Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and .

