When Ranbir Kapoor thought Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will refuse to work with him in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor shared screen space for the first time in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

and shared screen space for the first time in ’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and as soon as Karan informed Ranbir Kapoor about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s role in the film, the Sanju actor, for one, was overjoyed but on second thoughts, he had a realisation that Aishwarya might not work with him. Well, during an interview, when Ranbir Kapoor was asked about working alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ranbir Kapoor had said that the experience has been great, and he further added that it was a historic moment in his career when Karan the told him that he would be casting her.

“ I thought she would say no and wouldn’t act with me,” Ranbir had said. Well, we are sure that just like other boys, Ranbir, too, had a massive crush on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan while growing up and to be working with his crush must have been difficult to digest. For all those who don’t know, Ranbir Kapoor worked as an assistant director on the sets of Aa Ab Laut Chalen (1999), which starred Aishwarya as the lead actor. Well, as much as fans loved and Ranbir's jodi in ADHM, they equally showered love on Ranbir and Aishwarya's chemistry.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and next, she will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. Talking about Ponniyin Selvan, the film is an Indian Tamil-language historical drama and it is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period based fictional novel of the same name.

