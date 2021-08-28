When Randhir Kapoor opened up on how acting in films paid for daughter Kareena Kapoor Khan’s education

Keeping his family’s lineage in the world of cinema alive, yesteryear actor Randhir Kapoor stepped into Bollywood in 1971 with the film, Kal Aaj Aur Kal. After establishing himself as a leading actor and featuring in several films throughout the years, the actor took a backseat from the film industry in 1985. He then made a comeback as a director in the highly successful film Henna in 1991. In a 2014 interview, Randhir Kapoor opened up about how he worked hard to meet the expenses of running his family.

In a chat with Rediff in 2014, Randhir Kapoor mentioned that he was envious of the actors of the present generation as they earn a lot of money. He then talked about how he had worked hard to earn money for various expenses including daughters’ Karisma and Kareena’s school fees. "I wish I was young today. Aaj kal ke actors kitna saara paisa kamate hai (Today's actors make a lot of money). We worked really hard to earn money. The tuition fees of my children, my electricity bills, Babita ke kharcha (referring to wife Babita Shivdasani’s expenses), my Scotch, was all paid from the money that I earned from acting in films," the actor shared.

Randhir Kapoor further said that, unlike the current lot, yesteryear actors could not do just one film a year. He said, "Today's stars have become very choosy. They just do one film a year. That is because they also earn from endorsements, events and other avenues. We could never do just one film a year. If we did not work, there would be no money to run our homes and pay our bills.”