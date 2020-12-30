When Rani Mukerji gave a savage reply to a reporter for the way he addressed female actors; WATCH

Rani Mukerji has given some spectacular performances in movies right from the beginning. She will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Rani Mukerji has been an inevitable part of Bollywood for a long time. The actress went on a hiatus for a few years but made an amazing comeback with some movies that won the hearts of the audience in no time. Over the years, she has played strong characters and won accolades for her brilliant acting prowess. Rani is also known to be very vocal about her opinions and there is one instance that we are sharing with the readers here.

It so happened that a reporter asked her a few questions at a press conference that was held a few years earlier. She initially snapped out at the way in which he gave his opinion about her movie. But what surprised her more was when the scribe compared female actors to that of ‘achar’ (pickle) when describing their roles in movies. It was then that Rani Mukerji decided to give him a piece of his mind.

Her disappointment was pretty clear when she questioned the reporter back regarding his opinion about female actors. She then hilariously stated that she would call him with the same name while trying to dodge the matter in a calm and composed manner. As we look back at her work front, Rani was last seen in the movie Mardaani 2 that was released in 2019. She played the role of a cop in the action thriller. The actress will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 that has been produced by Aditya Chopra.

Meanwhile, check out the video below:

