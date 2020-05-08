When Rani Mukerji said she does not keep any expectations from her films ahead of Hello Brother's release

Rani Mukerji, in one of her throwback videos from the sets of Hello Brother, got talking about the fate of films and her statement quite makes sense even today. Read on to know more.

Rani Mukerji has worked with on multiple films and well, the two sure manage to have quite the impact on fans when they are on screen together. A film that they two worked on together is Hello Brother and it also co-starred Abraaz Khan. Together, the trio managed to put together a fun emotional comedy, as Rani says it and it was received well by the fans. In fact, the movie can be counted amongst one of their finest.

During one of the interview sessions, when Rani was asked about her expectations from the movie, she said something that continues to be relevant even today. Rani went on to say how she does not keep any expectations from any films because everyone works hard and the fact that it will work or not is dependent upon the audiences. She added how she thinks it is up to the audience as to what film they accept at what point of time and that is not something that one can tell. However, she did say that when one makes a film, it is always done with a positive approach.

Check out Rani Mukerji's video here:

Meanwhile, Rani was last seen in Mardaani 2 as she donned the role of SP Shivani Shivaji Roy once again. The movie was received well by the fans and continues to be a hard-hitting one. The first installment of the film dealt with human trafficking while the second one had women empowerment written all over it, once again.

