When Ranveer Singh admitted that he 'reserves all the darkness' for himself

Ranveer Singh is one of the most versatile actors that India has ever seen and he continues to lure audiences with his performances, be it Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba and more recently 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Apart from his acting caliber that we are all aware of, he is also very energetic and breathes life into anything he does and any event he is a part of. Just yesterday, the actor graced the Hindi trailer launch event of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Liger.

Ranveer Singh was absolutely candid about his thoughts and feelings, in a recent interview with Paper Magazine. The interviewer happened to binge-watch the actor’s interviews and stumbled upon his chat with Anupama Chopra in front of a studio audience. What caught his attention was when Ranveer Singh said, “I keep things light and low-brow and silly and slapstick…there should be humour and a lightness of being. And sunshine, you know? I reserve the darkness for myself. God knows I’m a dark guy, I’m really dark… yeah.” This answer of his was met with a dull response and the actor reverted it by saying, “See? No cheer for that. Hmm.” With that sly and dank answer, he made the audience his, again. In the interview, the actor also talked about his appetite for work and revealed why he maintained a clear line between his personal and private life.

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Cirkus alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, directed by star director Rohit Shetty, which releases in Christmas 2022. After that, he will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, directed by Karan Johar. The release date for the film is still being contemplated since a portion of the shoot remains to be shot and will only happen next year.

Also read: Ranveer Singh says his post-pandemic appetite for prolific work has become insatiable: I’m so hungry for work