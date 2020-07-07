When Ranveer Singh and Aparshakti Khurrana were socially distancing before it became the order of the day

Social distancing is the new norm and while we're still getting used to it, looks like Ranveer Singh and Aparshakti Khurrana are already pros at it.

We now live in a time where it is extremely important to not just wear a face mask while venturing outside but to also maintain appropriate distance. Social distancing is the new norm and while we're still getting used to it, looks like and Aparshakti Khurrana are pros at it. For the unversed, Ranveer Singh celebrated his 35th birthday on 6 July and Aparshakti took to Instagram to wish the actor. Unlike other wishes, Aparshakti shared a throwback photo with the actor from one of their shows and it definitely ranks high on the crazy quotient.

In the photo, Ranveer and Aparshakti can be seen standing apart and possibly grooving to some music. Ranveer is in his element as he is seen sporting a pair of purple pants, a hat, shades and a white T-shirt. The hilarious picture's caption read, "Happy Social Distancing Wala Bday You Mad-hatter @ranveersingh." The photo is indeed apt given the current coronavirus crisis and lockdown rules in India.

Check out the photo below:

Apart from Aparshakti, Ranveer was also showered with wishes from his stunning wife . The actress shared a visually striking photo with Ranveer and wrote, "The light of my life.The centre of my universe.I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance.As for the rest, I’ll tell you in person! I Love You! #happybirthday."

Take a look:

The actor's much-celebrated film Lootera recently completed seven years and he took to social media to share the same. However, he kept his birthday low-key on social media.

