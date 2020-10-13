When Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani came together for a ‘rockstar’ of a selfie & won hearts with their pout; PIC

Kiara Advani was last seen in Good Newwz and next, she will be seen in Indoo Ki Jawani and Laxmmi Bomb

After a stupendous 2019 with two blockbuster films- Kabir Singh and Good Newwz, 2020, too, looks promising for Kiara Advani as she has two releases this year- Laxmmi Bomb and Indoo Ki Jawani. While starter Laxmmi Bomb will release on Diwali, Indoo Ki Jawani will also witness an OTT release. Now ahead of the release, Kiara went for a vacation with her family somewhere in the mountains. Thanks to social media, Kiara is quite active on the gram and often she shares her candid photos and workout videos with her Instafam.

And today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback photo of Kiara Advani and wherein the two are acing their pout while clicking a selfie and alongside the photo, Kiara wrote, “This Rockstar.” Also, earlier, in an interview, when Kiara was asked about an actor that she is keen to work with, the Good Newwz actress had said that she would love to work with Ranveer Singh. In fact, she also added how he is an interesting actor and said that it is very stimulating to watch him.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Good Newwz co-starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit and next, she will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and she will also be seen romancing alleged boyfriend Sidhart Malhotra in Shamshera. Also Kiara will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb.

