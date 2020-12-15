When Ranveer Singh nailed Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang dare & took Mumbai streets by storm: WATCH

We recently got our hands on a throwback video wherein Ranveer Singh danced his heart out to Hrithik Roshan's popular songs in the middle of a busy road in Mumbai.

is the powerhouse actor and his impressive body of work proves the same. The handsome hunk is known for his magnanimous energy both on and off-screen. In fact, The Bajirao Mastani star always manages to take his quirkiness to another level. Speaking of this, it reminds us of the time when the talented actor nailed 's Bang Bang dare and took the Mumbai streets by storm. Ranveer danced his heart out on the actor’s popular songs in the middle of a busy road.

We recently came across a throwback video wherein Ranveer dressed up in Krrish’s costume and ran into the middle of the road while dancing to the song 'Main aisa kyun hoon.’ For the unversed, the War star had challenged his Bollywood pals including , , , , and Ranveer among others as part of his film Bang Bang promotions. While challenging the Padmaavat star, he wrote on social media, “To @RanveerOfficial my #bangbangdare get out of ur car n pose on d middle of any Main Street of mumbai fr your fans! Hahaha,bolo..accept??

In the video, the Simmba star can be seen dancing in Krrish’s costume with a mask while showing off his killer moves. He can also be seen doing the hook step of the song ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ from Hrithik's film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Notably, Ranveer left the public stunned as he took off his mask in the end. Both Hrithik and Ranveer have some interesting and big budgets films in their kitty. While the Gully Boy star will be seen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama, the Dhoom 2 star will be seen in Krrish 4.

