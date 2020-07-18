  1. Home
When Ranveer Singh said he wants to play little nawab Taimur Ali Khan’s father after he becomes an actor

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 and in the film, he will play the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev.
As much as fans love to see photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, they equally love to see little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan’s pictures. Although right now, we don’t get to see paparazzi photos of Tim Tim since he is quarantining at home amid the Coronavirus pandemic, however, thanks to mommy Bebo, she often gives us a sneak-peek into the Nawab khandaan’s quarantine life. That said, we don’t quite know if Taimur, just like his parents, aspires to become an actor when he grows up, but we came across a statement by Ranveer Singh when he said that he’d love to play the role of Taimur’s father in a film. That’s right!

Well, it so happened that during Koffee With Karan, when Karan Johar asked Ranveer Singh as to out of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, which Khan he would like to work with, Ranveer Singh had a rather interesting reply as he said, “Can I choose another Khan? Taimur! When Taimur becomes an actor, I will play his father's role and he will be my budhape ka sahara.”

In another reality show, when Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about Taimur Ali Khan, she had said that just like his late grandfather, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, she would want her son to follow his footsteps and become a cricketer. Well, only time would tell whether Taimur becomes an actor, cricketer or something else. That said, a few days back, Taimur Ali Khan stepped out with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena for a walk along Marine Drive in Mumbai, and later, a cop came and informed Saif and Bebo that kids aren’t allowed to step out and netizens, too trolled them for stepping out with Taimur despite Coronavirus scare.  

