When Ranveer Singh told how Deepika Padukone reacted to his TV debut: She always has constructive criticism

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are two of the most hard-working, talented and brilliant actors in the industry who always strive to be better. The two are also each other’s pillars of support. The two are each other’s biggest cheerleaders, always supporting and hyping each other up. A few months back, Ranveer had ventured into the TV space and debuted as a television host with the visual quiz show, ‘The Big Picture’. Now, we stumbled upon the press launch event of the show where Ranveer had revealed how Deepika had regarded her performance as a TV artist.

During the grand launch event of his TV show, Ranveer had talked about Deepika’s reaction to him branching out into TV. When asked about it, Ranveer happily responded, "Deepika always has constructive criticism for me, which I take very positively. I showed her my mock sessions, she gave me some tips and raised some very good points.” He added that he noted these points and imbibed them and expressed that he was really grateful to have such amazing insight into the arts, performance, and so on. She emphasised that Deepika gave her certain tips on which he had worked and hopefully he would impress everyone with his partner’s love and support.

When asked about what he thought of the TV space and its reach, the actor said that TV is a powerful medium which may be helping artists reach various parts of the world. He said that for people who don’t watch films, they get to watch you on TV. He also confessed that he grew up watching television. “Idiot box dekhkar main khud idiot ban gaya hoon,” Ranveer humorously added.

