When Rekha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rani Mukerji came together to celebrate Sridevi's last birthday

Sridevi's 54th birthday was a grand affair and was attended by the likes of Rekha, Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan and others. Unfortunately, it turned out to be her last birthday celebration.

The legendary actress left for her heavenly abode on February 24, 2018, leaving the entire film industry in a state of shock. The actress who served as an inspiration for many was one of the most popular and sought after celebs back in the 80s and 90s. Her last performance was in the movie Mom which was released in 2017. She garnered a lot of appreciation for her acting prowess in this crime thriller that was also her 300th movie.

When Sridevi celebrated her 54th birthday that year, no one could have imagined that the muse would meet with her tragic death so soon. We will now be recalling some of the fond memories of the actress back from her 2017 birthday celebrations which were attended by the likes of celebs like , , Rani Mukerji, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, , Vidya Balan, , Manish Malhotra, and many others. Clad in a black floral outfit, Sridevi looked stunning at the bash.

Check out the inside pictures from the party below:

Rekha looked no less than a diva as she was seen wearing an all-white saree and flaunting a pair of cool shades. While Rani Mukerji opted for a black dress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on the other hand, wore a shimmery grey outfit. Shabana Azmi and Tina Ambani were also a part of the celebrations as we can see in the pictures. All of them posed together for multiple pictures thereby proving their camaraderie. However, needless to say, the birthday girl Sridevi stole the limelight all the time.

