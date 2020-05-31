When Rekha made Asha Bhosle emotional after she bowed down to touch the legendary singer's feet

When Rekha and Asha Bhosle created a magical and emotional moment for their fans when the two shared the stage looking gorgeous in a golden saree.

who is noted for her versatility and acknowledged as one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema has acted in more than 180 Hindi films. She has often played strong and complicated female characters, from fictional to literary, in both mainstream and independent films. Her portrayal of a classical courtesan in Umrao Jaan in the year 1981 won her the National Film Award for Best Actress. The songs like Dil Cheez Kya Hai, In Aankhon Ki Masti are still fresh in everyone's mind. Asha Bhosle who had sung most of the songs in this film had won a National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

It is very rare when you get to see Asha Ji and Rekha together. But 2018 turned out to be a great year when we got to see Rekha and Asha Bhosle together at a function. Both the divas looked gorgeous dressed in gold sarees and lit up the stage with their elegance and poise at the event which was organised by T. Subbarami Reddy in association with Anu Ranjan and Shashi Ranjan. Rekha who was the chief guest along with Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao had presented Asha Ji with the Yash Chopra Memorial Award at the event.

It was magical to see the two stand together and it turned out an emotional and heart-warming moment when veteran actress Rekha bowed down to touch Asha Bhosle's feet after giving her the award. It was a great moment for both of them. On this special occasion, Asha Bhosle said, "Yashji was like my younger brother. It is unfortunate that he isn't here anymore. I had a long association of close to 50 years with him, even before he was married. Once I complimented him on his choice of songs and melodies and told him that his ear for music has greatly improved with time."

She added, "That's when Yashji told me, 'I will tell you the secret of that if you won't share it with anyone - actually my wife Pam (Pamela Chopra) decides the songs in the movies'. So I told him no wonder his taste in music has got better. It is an emotional moment for me to receive this honour in his name and I feel a tinge of sadness that he is not here to share it with me."

Expressing her feelings, Rekha said, "I am here because of two people I love very much -- and those are Yashji and Asha Tai... What should I talk about Asha Tai? It's like showing light to the Sun. She is an integral part of me, that's what I believe, but I didn't know that when I was a child. When I came into the industry and when she started singing for me, that's when I realized this is what it meant to be part of somebody so beautifully... I don't have any words to express my love and gratitude towards her."

The veteran actress added, "I want to thank Asha Tai for pouring the soul into my performances and for being the voice of whatever I have done in the films because, without Asha Tai and her feelings, I would have never been able to dance like that, to be able to sing like that and to be able to bring that look in my eyes."

Talking about the songs in Umrao Jaan, Rekha said, "I remember, Asha Tai once met me in Raj Kapoor's party and literally instructed me to perform better in songs of Umrao Jaan as she has sung all my songs in that film. So when I was shooting for Dil Cheez Kya Hai or In Aankhon Ki Masti, that time I was only remembering instructions of Asha Tai. So, whatever you have seen of me in that film is all because of her."

Rekha concluded saying that as a person, she learned one thing from Asha Tai that irrespective of tough and good times sail through the phase with a smiling face. She wishes Asha Ji lives till the time this mankind is existing.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rekha was last seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se as a cameo in the Rafta Rafta Medley Song. Though the actress is missing from the big screen she has been making appearances on various events and functions before the lockdown.

Check out the video here:

Credits :LEHREN RETRO

