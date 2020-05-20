When Rekha penned a heartfelt letter for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and praised her for being ‘Amma’ to Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rekha share a deep bond that many from Bollywood are aware of. Back in the day, when Aishwarya completed 2 decades in Bollywood, Rekha penned a heartfelt letter for her and expressed what she thought about her as a woman and a mother.

Among the popular divas in Bollywood, is the one actress who has wowed everyone with her performances in the past and her grace. For those of you who don’t know, Rekha shares a deep bond with and the latter reportedly addresses her as ‘Rekha Maa.’ On public occasions and events, whenever Rekha and Aishwarya bump into each other, it is a sight to behold. The two often greet each other in the most heartwarming manner and that surely is a treat to watch.

Now, as a throwback, we take you back in time when Rekha penned a heartfelt letter for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on completing 2 decades in Bollywood. In a leading magazine, Rekha penned a heartwarming ode for Aishwarya and expressed her thoughts about her career, life and her role of a mother to Aaradhya. In the same, Rekha even mentioned to Aishwarya that she has always been her own person and that she has nothing to prove to anyone in the world.

Not just this, the evergreen diva praised Aishwarya’s work in films and her several roles in films. But, the real-life part she revealed to be her most cherished one was Aishwarya’s role as an ‘Amma’ to Aaradhya. Rekha wished Aishwarya all the love in the world and sent her blessings for life ahead with the open letter to the magazine on the completion of the latter’s 2 decades in Bollywood. The gesture itself left everyone in awe of Rekha and Aishwarya’s bond.

Check out the Rekha’s letter to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:

My Ash,

A woman like you who is in harmony with her spirit is like a flowing river, never stagnant. She goes where she wants to without pretence; and arrives at her destination prepared to be herself and only herself. People may forget what you said, they may also forget what you did but they will never forget how you made them feel. You are a living example that courage is the most important of all the virtues because without courage, you can’t practice any other virtue consistently! Your deep strength and pure energy introduces you even before you speak!

The wisest thing you did was to be present with the ‘present’ with gratitude. You pursued the things you loved doing, and then did them so well that people can’t take their eyes off you! You on your own are enough with nothing to prove to anyone. Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take but by the moments that take our breath away.

You’ve come a long way, baby. Having endured many hurdles, like the phoenix you rise! And I cannot pen down in words how proud I am of that little ‘cool’ moon-faced girl who took my breath away the very instant I first laid my eyes on her. You always gave better than the best to all the roles you were bestowed with but my most cherished character of yours is the role of the complete ‘Amma’ that you are, to the little bundle of pure joy called Aaradhya. Keep loving and spreading your magic. Two decades of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- wow! Aashirwads and duas I wish for you more goodness and blessings; much more than your heart can contain!

Love you. Jeete raho. Rekha Ma.

The letter left everyone of Aishwarya and Rekha’s fans in awe of their bond. Whenever the two stars meet at public events, their photos go viral on social media. The letter came at a time when Aishwarya completed 2 decades in Bollywood back in 2018.

