  1. Home
  2. entertainment

When Rhea Chakraborty gave credit to Siddharth Pithani for 2 Instagram videos at Sushant Singh Rajput's home

The Supreme Court finally gave verdict on August 19 and handed over Sushant Singh Rajput's case to CBI. Meanwhile, two old Instagram videos of Rhea Chakraborty have now raised eyebrows.
Mumbai
When Rhea Chakraborty gave credit to Siddharth Pithani for 2 Instagram videos at Sushant Singh Rajput's homeWhen Rhea Chakraborty gave credit to Siddharth Pithani for 2 Instagram videos at Sushant Singh Rajput's home

The CBI has now taken up Sushant Singh Rajput's case as per Supreme Court’s orders. The investigating agency has already started its probe. And of course, the latest developments in the late actor’s case are nothing less startling. While the CBI has already grilled his flatmate Siddharth Pithani, they are reportedly gearing up to question the former's girlfriend Rhea too. In the midst of all this, two videos of the actress have been accessed from her Instagram handle.

Now the thing about these two videos is that she has credited not anyone else but Siddharth Pithani for recording them. For the unversed, this particular account of Pithani has now been converted into Sushant Singh Rajput’s fan page. Moreover, what one can figure out from the videos dated March 25 and June 3 is that they have been shot at the late actor’s house itself. Rhea is playing the Ukulele in both the videos while interacting with her doppelgangers created through graphic effects.

Check out the two videos below:

For the unversed, Sushant, Rhea, and Siddharth Pithani used to stay under the same roof at the late actor’s duplex apartment in Bandra. While the actress left his house on June 8, Pithani continued to stay with him till June 14, the very day he left for his heavenly demise. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is running a parallel investigation and has already interrogated Rhea and Siddharth Pithani in connection with the money laundering angle.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: After interrogation, CBI take Siddharth Pithani & Neeraj back to late actor’s home

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement