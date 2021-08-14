When Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora holidayed together

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani are getting married today, i.e. August 14. The couple has opted for an intimate wedding as per the reports. The wedding will be taking place at Anil Kapoor's Juhu bungalow. The reports further say that only family members and close friends will be there. Preparations have started for the D-Day. Since morning flowers are seen coming in the house. However amid this, many throwbacks pictures of the couple is going viral on social media today.

In a throwback picture shared by Natasha Poonawalla, we can see Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani, , Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra and others posing together amid the snow-clad mountains. They are on a holiday and seem like completely enjoying the moment. is also seen in the picture. The picture was captioned as ‘To many more giggles, dress ups, healthy meals and ragers! Happiest Birthday.” To note, Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja returned to Mumbai last month.

Coming back to the wedding, the other details are still not shared. Till now, no picture of the groom and bride has been shared. Family is yet to make an official announcement about the wedding.

Once Anil Kapoor had shared a post where he posted a picture of Karan and penned a note. He had written, "Happy Birthday, @karanboolani! Watching you grow into a visionary director & an incredible human being has been so heartwarming! We're lucky to call you family! Don't let the world change you because you're pretty amazing as you are!"

