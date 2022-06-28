When Rishi Kapoor advised Ranbir Kapoor on marriage & starting a family: You have to be very careful because…

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took their fans by surprise yesterday as they announced that they are expecting their first child. Alia took to her Instagram space and shared the wonderful news with her millions of fans and followers. The news about the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress’ pregnancy spread like wildfire on the internet, and fans and celebs poured in their congratulatory messages, love, and blessings for the husband-and-wife duo.

The news about Ranbir Kapoor soon becoming a father also reminded fans of many instances when his father and late actor Rishi Kapoor had expressed his desire to be a grandfather. Soon, fans also took to social media and shared an old video where Rishi Kapoor was seen advising Ranbir on marriage and starting a family. The Sharmaji Namkeen actor had told Ranbir, “You have to live your life and you have to live your life with that person, your soulmate. You have to be very careful because that person is going to be the mother of your children. The child's great grandfather will be Raj Kapoor and my grandson."

Rishi Kapoor's advice to Ranbir Kapoor:

Earlier yesterday, Alia took to her Instagram handle and announced that she will be welcoming her first child soon with her husband Ranbir. Sharing the photos, Alia captioned them, “Our baby ….. coming soon.” In the first photo, the mother-to-be is seen undergoing an ultrasound with her husband Ranbir sitting by her side. The other photo also featured a lion and lioness with their cub.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Alia and Ranbir have a special lineup of films. Ranbir will be soon seen in the period actioner Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. He also has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

Ranbir and Alia will be sharing screen space for the first time in Brahmastra, which will hit theatres on the 9th of September, 2022. Apart from this, Alia has her maiden production Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. She will also be seen in her debut Hollywood film, Heart of Stone.