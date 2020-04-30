When Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor shared screen space with son Ranbir Kapoor in 2013 film Besharam

While Rishi Kapoor rose to ranks when he first started out with his film Bobby, the actor only starred once in a film with his son Ranbir Kapoor.

Veteran actor left the film industry and his fans from all over the world in a state of shock as the news of his demise was announced by his close friend and co-star Amitabh Bachchan. Fondly known as Chintu in the film circles, the actor breathed his last at 8:45 am on Thursday at Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. A statement from the family confirmed Rishi Kapoor's passing away. While Rishi rose to ranks when he first started out with his film Bobby, the actor only starred once in a film with his son.

Not just Rishi, but wife also joined them for the 2013 film Besharam. This was the only film that the three actors ever shared screen space. Fans recalled these memories on social media as they shared mourned the loss of the 'Kapoor and Sons' actor. Not one of Ranbir's best films, but the trio did stir some interest.

Take a look at their pictures:

Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor, son and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. In an official statement, the Kapoor family said, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears."

