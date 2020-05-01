When Rishi Kapoor got candid about marriage to Neetu Kapoor, his role as a father to Ranbir Kapoor & more

In a throwback video with Simi Garewal, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor got candid about life, acting in films, son Ranbir's film career and Rishi Kapoor's role as a father.

Rishi Kapoor on his film journey:

The host of the show, Simi Garewal says the actor has seen many ups and downs in his film career but has always proved to be a winner through it all. She further says that Rishi has always managed to reinvent himself as an actor, who has seen both hits and flops. Rishi Kapoor also mentions that his films which did not do well, made him realise that he has to work hard. This is a reason why, Rishi Kapoor says he kept reinventing himself, especially with his roles.

Rishi Kapoor on son :

When the host quizzed Rishi Kapoor about son Ranbir Kapoor's films and his choice of roles, the actor quickly adds that he does not interfere with Ranbir's film career in any way. Furthermore, Rishi Kapoor says that he wouldn't have let Ranbir do a film like Barfi, which eventually became a hit at the box office. To the surprise of many, Rishi Kapoor admits that he stopped watching Ranbir's films, as he starts picking out faults instead of enjoying the films. Simi quizzed Rishi Kapoor on being a father to Ranbir. This is when Neetu Kapoor adds that Ranbir always looks down while talking to Rishi and never makes eye contact with his father. On being asked why Rishi Kapoor says that the father-son relationship has always been like that in the Kapoor family and that he cannot have a very casual relationship with his son. Rishi Kapoor mentions how the element of respect should always be there between a father and son. Simi talks about how it would be great to see if the wall, between the father-son duo breaks. Neetu Kapoor reveals an incident when she was away from home and both Rishi and Ranbir Kapoor ended up having no conversations at the dinner table. Neetu adds that she has to be present for the father and son to have conversations.

Neetu on Rishi Kapoor as a husband:

Simi Garewal goes on to ask Neetu, about Rishi Kapoor, as to whether he was a romantic person or not. Neetu said immediately that Rishi is not romantic, but adds that he did start flirting with her from their first film together. The Bollywood couple shared many stories from their time in films and their married life. Neetu Kapoor fondly recalls, that when the duo was dating, Rishi Kapoor was nothing short of a bully. The former actress reveals how Rishi Kapoor would spoil her make up with mascara, and get away with it. The couple admits that they were two best friends who got married and consider themselves very lucky.

