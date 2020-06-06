When Rishi Kapoor got teary eyed after watching the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju; Watch viral video

In this throwback video, late actor Rishi Kapoor gets emotional after watching son Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju trailer; Take a look

We all know that on April 30, 2020, veteran actor passed away after succumbing to two year long battle with Leukemia. As much as his fans were shattered by the news of his demise, Bollywood stars, too, were heartbroken and took to social media to offer condolences to the Kapoor family. While his last rites were only attended by a handful of family members and friends due to the Coronavirus pandemic, later, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Naveli, Karisma Kapoor and others were snapped at the 13th prayer meet of the veteran actor at the Kapoor residence.

Post his demise, the Kapoor family releases an official statement, confirming his death and that during his last few hours, he was cheerful. Now today, a video of Rishi Kapoor has gone viral on social media wherein we can see Rishi Kapoor watching the first teaser of Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju wherein son essayed the role of Sanjay Dutt, and seeing the teaser, Rishi Kapoor got teary-eyed. In the said video, we can seen an overwhelmed Rishi Kapoor as he watches the teaser of Sanju for the first time, and with Rajkumar and film producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra. While is also sitting by his side, at the end of the video, we see Rishi Kapoor saying, “Oh my god, the boy has really done well. I am so proud of him. I did not know Ranbir is coming, I thought Sanjay Dutt is coming.” Also, he later turns towards the camera and says, "Ranbir if you are listening, you don't know how emotionally triggered I am when Raju and Vinod are showing me this trailer of yours. The first appearance of yours from the jail, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt,” adding, “I should not be praising my own son so much."

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra co-starring , Amitabh Bachchan and .

Check out the video of Rishi Kapoor as he gets emotional after watching Ranbir's Sanju trailer:

Credits :Instagram

