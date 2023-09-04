When Rishi Kapoor talked about how Ranbir Kapoor will be as father: 'What he missed out with me...'

Bollywood's most talked-about-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April 2022 and are parents to a baby girl whom they named Raha. Going back in time, when the couple shared the news about their pregnancy back in 2022, fans, friends, and family flooded their timeline with wishes. Moreover, because veteran actor and father of Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor was no longer there to witness the birth of his grandchild, he once expressed his thoughts about Ranbir’s impending fatherhood.

Rishi Kapoor spoke about being a father and his bonding with son Ranbir Kapoor

Prem Rog actor Rishi Kapoor once appeared on Anupam Kher's chat show and there he spoke about being a father and the kind of bond he shared with his father Raj Kapoor and his own son, Ranbir Kapoor.

During the conversation, Rishi had said that he didn't have a very communicative or buddy-like bond with his father. He said, "He (Raj Kapoor) did not have time for his children. Either he was working for someone, or he was directing and starring in his own movies. So when I became a father, I decided to not shoot on Sundays and dedicate that day to my kids. So with every generation, thinking changes. I know what I missed out with my father, so I made sure to fill in those gaps."

Moreover, the veteran actor also said, "I am sure Ranbir will do something with his kid what he missed out with me. I think I have inculcated a sense of tradition and culture in that boy.”

Moreover, Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in the year 2020, confessed that he had deliberately erected a 'glass wall' between himself and his son because the former felt that they should have boundaries. This was also because Rishi never wanted to be thought of as a friend and wanted to be respected like a father.

About Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

After dating for about four years, the rumored couple tied the knot in April 2022 in Mumbai at their residence Vastu. The wedding was an intimate one and was only attended by the couple's close friends and family.

Soon after the marriage, Alia shared the news of her pregnancy with a post on Instagram which featured her looking at the ultrasound machine in a hospital along with Ranbir. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress also shared a snap of a lion and a lioness with their cub and wrote, “Our baby, coming soon.”

