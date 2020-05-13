When Rishi Kapoor was fine if son Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt ever wanted a wedding with just 45 people

While rumours of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 2020 December marriage were doing the rounds before the actor's demise, it now seems like a distant plan.

It has been almost two weeks since the legendary passed away, but the actor has left a deep void among his fans. The actor's immediate family and relatives came together on Tuesday for the 13th day prayer meet. was spotted with , Karisma Kapoor, Randhir and Babita Kapoor among others. Apart from being a great actor, Rishi Kapoor was also a devoted family man and doting father. On a few occasions, Rishi had also expressed his desire to see his son Ranbir Kapoor tie the knot.

While rumours of Ranbir and Alia's 2020 December marriage were doing the rounds before the actor's demise, it now seems like a distant plan. However, Rishi would have been fine if his son wanted an extremely private affair. Meena Iyer, who had written Rishi Kapoor's autobiography Khullam Khulla, revealed about the same to Bangalore Mirror.

Iyer recalled his words and said, "Rishi Kapoor said to me that he would be okay if Ranbir wanted an intimate wedding. 'It's their call. I am okay with 45-odd people too. I will tell my friends, well-wishers to bless them. I will apologise and explain that everyone couldn't be invited because Ranbir is a private person. I respect his privacy'."

Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 at Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Hospital after battling leukemia for two years. The Kapoor family was surrounded by immediate family members, Alia Bhatt and Abhishek Bachchan among others for the funeral.

