When Saif Ali Khan requested paps to stop following son Taimur to school; 'There were 40-50 people on bikes'

Who isn’t aware of the time when the internet was filled with videos and pictures of Saif Ali Khan’s 2016-born boy Taimur Ali Khan? The little kid was exposed to a series of massive shutter clicks and the paps used to follow him literally everywhere he went, also when he just peaked outside his own doors.

A paparazzo has now revealed that they were requested by Saif Ali Khan himself to restrict the following part.

Why was the paparazzi obsessed with Taimur Ali Khan?

Paparazzo Varinder Chawla recently appeared In Conversation with Ishan's YouTube channel where he detailed the same in Hindi and admitted that the demand for Taimur Ali Khan’s spotting had increased so much that paps began following him 24/7. Whether he was going to school or tuition, the shutterbugs were there.

He further confessed, “We even followed him while he played. We were disturbing the child’s personal life. That’s when they requested us to avoid certain places like schools and tuition.”

When did Taimur stalking reach the point where Saif had to intervene?

Varinder further recalled an incident when Taimur was on his way to his tuition and there were 40-50 people on bikes following him. When he enquired, ‘Where did these 50 people come from?’ Someone told him, ‘Aage tamasha dekhiye (Look at the scene).’ He recalled some people climbed gates, others surrounded his car as if they were going to attack him.

Varinder said, “I was scared and thought, ‘Nahin yaar yeh galat hai (This felt wrong).' If I was so frightened, imagine what the family felt.” It was after this incident that Saif called the paps and requested them to avoid following Taimur to school. “That’s when we decided to respect their privacy. We set a limit and agreed not to cross that boundary. They have a personal life!” Chawla signed off.

For the unversed, Taimur is Saif’s eldest son with actress Kareena Kapoor Khan whom he married in 2012. The couple are also parents to another boy named Jehangir Ali Khan who was born in 2021. Saif who was earlier married to Amrita Singh has two children with her, both actors, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

