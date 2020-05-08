When Saif Ali Khan REVEALED he was thrown out of his first film opposite Kajol for showing lack of interest

Saif Ali Khan recalls being thrown out of 1992 film Bekhudi as the director felt he wasn’t showing much interest; Read on

made his Bollywood debut with the 1993 Yash Chopra film- Parampara but little did we know that Saif Ali Khan was to make his debut with the 1992 film Bekhudi. Yes, it so happened that Saif Ali Khan was to make his debut with Bekhudi but by Saif’s own admission, the actor was thrown out of the film, due to which Yash Chopra’s Parampara became his debut film. Yes, during a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan got talking about his debut film as he recalled that ideally, Bekhudi was to be his debut, but since the director thought that he wasn’t showing interest, he was asked to leave the film. That’s right!

Talking about his first day on a film set, Saif revealed that he was shooting for a song, with director Rahul Rawail and his co-star, Kajol wherein he had to tear through fake cobwebs and emerge out singing and since he had to instatnyl change his expression, he failed miserably which in turn, prompted the director to feel that he wasn’t showing enough interest. “I had to tear through fake cobwebs and emerge, singing a line that went, ‘Chaahat Ki Raahon Mein, Kyun Itna Darti Hai’. It was not easy because my expression had to change as I went from ‘chaahat ki raahon mein’ to ‘kyun itna darti hai.’”

Well, we are sure that the first shot of an actor’s first film isn’t easy, and that is why Saif found it difficult to shoot but in retrospect, Saif feels that today, he might be able to pull off the same shot that prompted the director to feel that he wasn’t showing interest in acting. “I might just about pull it off today, but, back then, straight out of a boarding school in England, I was petrified. I must have performed really badly because soon after, Rahul Rawail threw me out of the film, complaining I wasn’t showing enough interest. That shot, I must admit, was particularly appalling.” On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman starring and next, he will be seen in the sequel to Bunty Aur Babli opposite Rani Mukerji.

