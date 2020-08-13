When Saif Ali Khan said he’s not finicky as a parent but he won’t be happy being around kids all the time

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan confirmed an addition to their family as Bebo announced that she is pregnant with a second child.

Yesterday, all eyes were on , and Kareena Kapoor Khan as the couple announced that they are expecting their second child and that Taimur Ali Khan will soon have a sibling. Putting all rumours to rest, Kareena and Saif released a statement confirming their pregnancy as they said, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.” Now besides Taimur, we all know that Saif has two children with his first wife, and during a throwback interview, Saif Ali Khan had got talking about kids as he said that post Taimur was born, he was very happy that Kareena took him to the shooting of Veere Di Wedding in Delhi just so he could be alone at home, and spend time with himself. Also, Saif said that since having kids can be overwhelming, therefore, he likes his own space and distraction

“I loved being by myself but after a couple of days, I missed having them around. But I am not very finicky as a parent,” shared Saif, adding that although Tim is a part of his life, however, he likes his space and since he has lower tolerance for claustrophobia, he won’t be happy if he has to be around kids all the time. “We are lucky we have help and we have distraction also because I do think that sometimes having a child can be overwhelming if you don’t have breathing space. Some people have a lower tolerance for claustrophobia and I am one of them. I won’t be happy if I have to be around them all the time,” shared Saif.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman and next, he will be seen in the sequel to Bunty Aur Babli and as for Kareena, she was last seen in Angrezi Medium and next, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Credits :Hindustan Times

