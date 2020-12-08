When Saif Ali Khan talked about his love for cricket, first audition for films & more; WATCH

Saif Ali Khan is currently gearing up for his next movie titled Bhoot Police. He recently returned to Mumbai after having completed a shooting schedule of the same in Palampur.

While ’s fans are eagerly waiting for updates regarding his movie Bhoot Police, we dug into our archives and came across a video of the actor’s interaction with us. He talked about stuff ranging from cricket, acting, auditions, and much more! Everyone knows that Saif’s father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and grandfather Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi were great Indian cricketers. The actor states that cricket is in his blood and that his respect for the same is like religion.

He reveals that his granddad captained India too and played the Bodyline series. Saif also mentions that the latter played against Don Bradman. While calling cricket a mental game, the actor says that his career in the same was doomed because of lack of concentration. Ask him about his first audition, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor recalls when Yash Chopra asked him to read a line and Aditya Chopra encouraged him to read it while holding the same.

Saif was sporting enough to say that he did not get that particular role as he messed it up. He then speaks of how the simpler times those days were with less competition because of which he did get chances later. The actor recalls the first time he did an ad with his parents where late Ravi Chopra noticed him and asked if he would be interested in films. Moreover, he also remembers Anand Mahindroo who was directing television shows at that time and asked him to come to Bombay. Unfortunately, he had a fallout with the producer because of which Saif Ali Khan became jobless for some time. Eventually, Umesh Mehra did sign him for Aashiq Awara and so did Yash Chopra for Parampara.

Check out the full video below:

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan clarifies and apologises for his controversial 'humane' Raavan statement on Adipurush

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×