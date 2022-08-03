When Saif Ali Khan talked about not having 'ego issues' working with Hrithik Roshan

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood. The actor has proved his acting prowess in films including Cocktail, Go Goa Gone, Dil Chahta Hai, and others. Apart from his work, Saif is often seen spending time with all his four children- Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Jeh, and Taimur. Saif Ali Khan has always been very candid about his experiences on film sets, and having worked with varied collaborators, he has a number of stories and anecdotes to share with the world.

In a 2001 interview with Man’s World India, Saif had spoken about how his lackadaisical attitude towards work had resulted in failures and less meaty roles. Saif said, “Yeah, my idea was just to have a good time. I was not bothered about anything else. On the sets, I was this major brat. Not an offensive one, mind you. I do admit, I was a culture shock for people. Not just on the sets. I was like that from the time I first came down to India. Obviously, I wanted to have a blast. I mean at twenty you don’t want to be boring.”

When he was asked about working with Hrithik Roshan in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. Saif had many appreciative things to say about him. He said, “Look, I have never experienced the kind of success Hrithik has. It’s not easy to be a big star. It’s a gift to be able to enthral millions. I’m fully aware of the fact that much greater actors than me have sat in this make-up van. I have a long way to go. And I’m okay about that. I don’t have an ego issue about it. There’s no denying that Hrithik today is one of the best and I want to work with the best,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen in Bhoot Police, will be seen next in the movie Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte. The film releases on 30th September, 2022. He also has Om Raut’s Adipurush with actors Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Prabhas. The film will release on 12th January, 2023.

