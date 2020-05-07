When Saif Ali Khan urged a fan to stop clicking his photo with Kareena Kapoor Khan and little Taimur in London

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are a couple that manages to steal the show whenever they step out. A throwback photo of Kareena, Taimur and Saif surfaced on social media where the Tanhaji star can be seen urging a fan to not click their photo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and are among the most loved couples in Bollywood. The duo tied the knot back in 2012 and welcomed their baby Taimur Ali Khan back in December 2016. Since then, every time Kareena, Saif and Taimur step out together, they end up making heads turn. Not just this, fans can’t stop gushing over the cuteness of Taimur and as soon as they see him at the airport or streets, they start clicking photos of the munchkin. However, not all times, Saif and Kareena appreciate the same.

While the couple has always maintained that they have no issues with paps clicking their photos, sometimes when they are on family holidays, Kareena and Saif may tend to avoid being photographed. Speaking of this, a throwback photo of the couple surfaced on social media among a fan club where it appears as though Saif is urging a fan politely to stop clicking their photo. In the picture, we can see Kareena walking beside baby Taimur’s pram on the streets of London.

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an UNSEEN photo of Rishi Kapoor with Randhir Kapoor, RD Burman and Babita

Saif, on the other hand, can be seen clad in a navy blue cut sleeved jacket with a green and white checkered shirt and trousers. The handsome star can be seen spending some family time with son Taimur and wife Kareena in the throwback photo. However, it seems the actor is politely requesting a fan to not capture them in the frame.

Check out the throwback photo of Saif with Kareena and Taimur:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman with Alaya F and . The film impressed his fans and the actor’s role was loved. Kareena, on the other hand, was seen in Angrezi Medium in a brief role of a cop with Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan. She will now be seen in co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and will hit the screens on Christmas 2020.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×