When Salman Khan accepted being a product of nepotism decades ago: Lucky I happen to be the son of Salim Khan

Nepotism has always been a topic of discussion in Bollywood. While many star kids defend themselves against Nepotism, there are some who have openly accepted it without any ifs or buts. Superstar Salman Khan, who made his acting debut with the 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi, in a supporting role, is among the ones who accepted being a product of Nepotism decades before it was a burning topic. Khan had talked about it back in the ‘90s and even accepted that he is lucky to be Salim Khan’s son.

Back in 1997, Salman Khan was ranked as one of the ten most handsome men in the world. However, when the superstar was asked about his take on the list, he was quoted as saying by Showtime Magazine, “I read that news item too and took the compliment in my stride. I don’t know the people who gave me this title. In fact, I don’t really believe it. In Bandra where I stay, there are thousands of boys who are better-looking than me. When I look at them, I wish I looked like them.”

Khan further added that he is lucky to be the son of Salim Khan and that he is in this industry. "If I hadn’t been born in my father’s house God knows what I would be doing today! I have not done anything to earn this title because I was born like this. It is God’s grace. So why should I take the credit for something for which I have not even had to move my little finger? I value the things which I have earned, however insignificant they may appear to others," Salman said.

However, today, Salman Khan is a superstar and enjoys a massive fan following.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in the film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, featuring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The film is being helmed by Farhad Samji. To note, Salman Khan has already begun shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali a few days back. Dropping the first look, Salman revealed that he has kicked off shooting for the film. Recently, Pooja Hegde also shared her first photo from the sets of the film and looked excited to commence shooting with Salman on this romcom.