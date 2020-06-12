When Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were captured in a candid moment on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai; See Pic

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are among the popular duos in Bollywood. A behind-the-scenes photo from their film, Tiger Zinda hai’s song Dil Diyan Gallan is going viral on the internet again for all the right reasons.

In Bollywood, some on screen pairings become so successful that fans love seeing those two stars in several films. Speaking of this, and have done many films together and fans love to see the duo together on the big screen. Their films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and more have been blockbusters and fans loved their on screen banter with each other. Now, amid the lockdown, while no new films are releasing, a throwback photo of Salman and Katrina is going viral on the internet.

We stumbled upon a throwback photo of Salman and Katrina from the song shoot of Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda. In the candidly clicked photo, Salman and Katrina seemed to be deeply engrossed in reviewing their shot on the shoot monitor with director Ali Abbas Zafar. In the photo, Katrina is seen clad in a purple puffer jacket with jeans and helmet while Salman too can be seen all set for the shoot in a puffer jacket. Both Salman and Katrina seemed extremely occupied with their song’s shoot.

Seeing the behind-the-scenes throwback photo, many fans were reminded of the on screen chemistry between the two stars and they rooted to see Salman and Katrina back on the screen again. Their last film together was Bharat and fans loved their chemistry as Bharat and Kumud. In the film, they even essayed old characters that clicked with the audience.

Here’s the throwback candid photo of Salman and Katrina:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, stars have been staying at their respective homes to combat the spread of COVID 19. Salman too had been staying at his farmhouse in Panvel with his close friends and family and often shared glimpses of the same on social media. On the other hand, Katrina has been spending time at home with sister Isabelle Kaif. On the work front, Salman will be seen next in Radhe with . Katrina’s film with , Sooryavanshi was postponed owing to the COVID 19 outbreak. A new release date is yet to be revealed.

