When Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala planned to marry on SAME day; superstar suggested filmmaker to run away at last minute

'When will Salman Khan marry?' Bollywood's Bhaijaan is often asked about his plans to settle down. At 58, Salman continues to remain one of the most eligible bachelors in Bollywood. While Salman believes that his "days of getting married are over", there was a time when the superstar had planned to get hitched.

Interestingly, it was on the same day filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala married Warda Khan in 2000.

Warda Khan recalls Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala's plans

In a recent interview with Connect Cine, Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Wardha Khan Nadiadwala spoke about the day when she learned about Salman Khan considering his marriage along with the filmmaker.

Warda revealed that she was informed about their decision a day after her marriage with the producer. She reminisced about Salman reaching the stage on the day of their wedding and how he jokingly suggested the filmmaker to run away at the last minute.

Recalling the incident, she said, "I asked Sajid, 'Aap dono kya baat kar rahe the? You guys were whispering something into each other’s ears and then you both were laughing’. There was a long banter between them."

After their wedding, Sajid had told her that they "were supposed to get married on the same day..." However, the superstar later backed out and attended their wedding.

Warda said, "He (Salman) was saying Grandson, gaadi abhi bhi peeche khadi hai, chalo bhaag jao (The car is parked at the back, go run)."

"He was very sweet. He greeted me on stage and congratulated me. Then it hit me, ‘Oh, so this is what you guys were talking about'," she added.

When Salman Khan changed his mind about his marriage

In 2019, Sajid Nadiadwala spilled the beans about their decision planned for the same date on Kapil Sharma's show. They planned it on the same day when Salman's father, screenwriter, Salim Khan got married to his first wife, Salma, considering it an auspicious date.

As per the producer, Salman Khan, who had a prospective bride, called off his wedding, 5-6 days before the planned date.

On the work front, Sajid Nadiadwala is now producing Salman Khan's upcoming film, Sikandar under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Directed by AR Murgadoss, the action thriller will be released in 2025.

