When Salman Khan came to Disha Patani's aid to prevent her fall while Zoom Zoom song shoot for Radhe; WATCH

Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released on Eid 2021. A behind-the-scenes video of Zoom Zoom song shoot showcases how Disha was about to fall during a dance step and Salman saved her.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai featuring and is already in theatres and on OTT platforms for fans to see and amid this, the makers released a behind-the-scenes video from the Zoom Zoom song. The BTS video takes us inside the shoot of the song amid the new normal. In 2020, after the shoot was stalled for the film due to the lockdown, it was in October that Salman and Disha had resumed work and they shot for this song. However, while shooting, Disha was about to trip and fall. But, Salman came to her rescue.

In the BTS video, we can see in a portion that Salman and Disha rehearse a quirky step together. When the shoot begins, Disha is almost about to fall down and it is Salman who holds on to her arm to prevent her from falling down. In the video, we also get to see Disha saying that she was nervous going in front of the camera after months of staying indoors at home amid the lockdown. Not just this, she is also seen praising Salman's production house for ensuring proper COVID 19 rules were followed.

Take a look:

Salman is also seen getting goofy behind-the-scenes during the shoot and trying to learn the dance steps. Not just this, Disha and Salman can also be seen laughing and having a gala time during the filming of the song.

Radhe also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Gautam Gulati. It is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salman Khan Films. It has released in cinemas and is available to stream on ZeePlex on a pay-per-view option.

