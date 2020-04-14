When Salman Khan escaped a fatal accident on the sets of Tere Naam

As per reports, while shooting for the 2003 film Tere Naam, Salman Khan escaped a fatal accident on the sets and his co-star came to the actor’s rescue. Read on!

has been ruling Bollywood since decades, and just like every actor, Salman Khan has had a series of hits and flops. From Pyaar kiya Toh Darna Kya, Tere Naam, Biwi No 1, to Dabangg and others, Salman Khan has proved that as much as he loves to romance and woo his heroines on screen, he equally loves to fight an army of enemies. Now, we all know that when actors film action scenes, there is always a certain degree of fear and risk involved because anything can go wrong, and in the past, we have heard about actors getting injured on the sets of films. From Amitbah Bachchan getting injured on the sets of Coolie to surviing a head injury on the sets of Bang Bang, and others, a host of Bollywood actors have in the past, succumbed to injuries on sets and in the latest, we got our hands on a video which shows that Salman Khan, too, suffered an injury while filming for Tere Naam in 2003.

As per reports, Salman Khan nearly escaped a fatal accident that might have caused him death. While performing a stunt for Tere Naam in 2003, the actor had to walk in front of a train, and Salman Khan was so engrossed in the scene that he didn’t realize the train behind him had come quite close to him on the tracks. But as luck had it, a co-star of Salman Khan pushed the actor across the railway track, which, in turn, nearly saved Salman’s life.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat opposite , and Dabangg 3 opposite , and next, bhai will be seen in Prabhudheva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

Check out the video from the sets of Salman Khan's Tere Naam here:

