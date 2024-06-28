When Salman Khan jumped into Dharmendra's take during Deewangi Deewangi song and Saif Ali Khan had no clue; Farah Khan reveals

Dharmendra is one of the most loved actors in the Hindi film industry. Fondly known as the He-Man of Bollywood, the 88-year-old living legend was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Do you know that Salman Khan is quite fond of Dharmendra? So much so that Salman voluntarily waited for the veteran actor to enter the sets of Om Shanti Om.

When Salman Khan jumped to Dharmendra's sequence in Deewangi Deewangi

During a recent interview with Radio Nasha, Farah Khan recalled the hilarious anecdote of Deewangi Deewangi, the song from Om Shanti Om. Farah shared that Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Shah Rukh Khan finished their shot together.

The Om Shanti Om director said that Dharmendra was supposed to arrive on the sets in the afternoon. Salman expressed that he would wait for the veteran actor, along with his co-stars. All four of them went to SRK's vanity to chill till then.

"Dharam ji aaye, (unhone) shot diya (Dharmendra arrived on the set and gave his shot). They all came to see Dharam ji's shot. End mein Dharam ji apna dance kar rahe hain aur literally, kisi ne bola nahin aur Salman jumped into the take," Farah Khan remembered.

"Luckily, the cameraman didn't cut it. I said roll...Salman followed Dharam ji, phir Saif (Ali Khan) ne jump kiya (Then Saif jumped into it)," she added.

Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan had no idea about his impromptu dance sequence with Dharmendra

Farah further shared that Saif Ali Khan had "no clue" about what was happening in the sequence.

Talking about Saif, she quipped, "(If you look closely) woh aisa dekh raha hai, kya karun, kya kaisa. (Saif was confused about what he was supposed to do). They all hugged and we have kept it all in the shot."

Farah Khan revealed that their sequence with Dharmendra was shot in a single take.

Earlier in 2020, the filmmaker shed light on the same incident saying that Salman Khan and his co-stars waited four hours to watch Dharmendra's shot in the track, Deewangi Deewangi.

Om Shanti Om starred Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as leads. Arjun Rampal played an antagonist in the movie.

ALSO READ: When Shah Rukh Khan was asked to click Om Shanti Om team's PICS with Mithun Chakraborty on set; Farah Khan recalls