When Salman Khan made headlines after admitting to being a virgin on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan

During Salman Khan’s appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan, the Dabangg actor made headlines after he admitted to being a virgin. Read on!

Today, while sipping a steaming cup of coffee, we decided to binge-watch few old episodes of Koffee With Karan and although we were spoilt for choice (as to which episode to watch), we, as a matter of fact, gravitated towards ’s episode on season 4 of the show. For all the Bollywood lovers and movie buffs, ’s chat show- Koffee With Karan, is one of the most watched and loved chat shows on television, and every year, we wait for Karan to come up with a fresh and brand new season with a guest list that’d both, shock and surprise us. From , , , , , , Janhvi Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others, a galaxy of stars have braced the couch of Koffee With Karan, but today, we decided to give a special mention to one guest on the show whose one remark made headlines for weeks and months, and still, continues to do so.

While introducing Salman Khan on the show, Karan Johar, in his introduction, revealed that it took him ‘many years to get him on the couch’ and now that Salman finally appeared, Karan made sure to whip out interesting stories. To begin with, Karan asked Salman Khan as to why did he resist coming to the show, and to this, Salman, nonchalantly, said that the kind of questions that he asks are too personal and he isn’t too comfortable answering them. Now, during the show, Karan Johar quizzed Salman Khan about his marriage, his girlfriends, movies, and more, and amidst all the questions and rapid answers, one answer that caught the attention of the nation was when the Dabangg actor revealed that he is still a virgin. That’s right! On the fourth season of talk show Koffee with Karan, then 47-year-old superstar and now 54-year-old Salman Khan told filmmaker Karan Johar that he was saving himself up for his future bride. Well, soon after Salman Khan’s revelation, a visibly shocked and surprised Karan Johar asked if this meant he was still a virgin, and in reply, Salman looked at him straight in the face and said yes, nodding.

“So you did not have sex with all the women you have been with,” asked Karan, jokingly, and to this, Salman Khan said, “They were just friends.” That said, soon after the episode was aired on national television, Salman Khan’s virgin statement made headlines for weeks and months, and well, it did not end there because on the 100th episode of Koffee With Karan, when Salman Khan graced the show with his brothers- Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, during the rapid fire round, Karan Johar asked Salman about his virginity and Salman's answer yet again floored KJo. Why? When Karan asked Salman, "So you are still a virgin" Salman said, "Yes, nothing has changed!” and quickly added, "And so are you!" Well, with the news of Salman Khan dating Ilulia Vantur, Karan hoped that now Salman Khan will finally say that he is not a virgin, however, Karan was shocked when Salman maintained that from the fourth season of the show to the 100th episode, nothing has changed and Salman continues to be a virgin.

Check out Salman Khan's rapid fire round on Karan Johar's chat show- Koffee With Karan:

