When Salman Khan made Maine Pyar Kiya co actor Bhagyashree cry on the sets of the film; WATCH

As per reports, Salman Khan’s Maine Pyar Kiya co-star, Bhagyashree, cried on the sets of the film; Read on!

It is no surprise that made his Bollywood debut in 1988 with a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi and what catapulted him into stardom was his first leading film as an actor in the musical romance film Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), directed by Sooraj Barjatya opposite Bhagyashree. Well, Maine Pyar Kiya emerged as a big critical and commercial success, and became a cult favourite and from its songs to dialogues to chemistry of the lead pair, everything about the film screamed success. Besides Salman, Maine Pyar Kiya also featured Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Rajeev Verma, Ajit Vachani, and Laxmikant Berde in pivotal roles.

While Maine Pyar Kiya was Bhagyashree’s debut film, it was Salman’s second film, and during a recent interview, we got our hands on an interesting piece of news that is sure to interest everyone. Since back in the day, Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, both, were new to the world of films, it so happened that while shooting for a scene, Bhagyashree burst into tears. Well, as per reports, it is said that while shooting for the film, there was a scene after the Khabootar song, when Salman Khan's character Prem returns from a conference and Bhagyashree had to run into his arms. Well, we are sure that being a debutante, it can be difficult to shoot such scenes and it turned out to be so challenging for Bhagyshree that instead of running and hugging Salman Khan, she started crying on the sets. Yes, Bhagyashree was unable to get that shot right despite several retakes, and when Bhagyashree was asked about the reason behind her crying, the actress had explained that she had never worked in a scene where she had to hug a man till that point. Also, Bhagyashree added that she also comes from a conservative family, and therefore, it is very awkward for her to hug another man.

Well, seeing Bhagyashree burst into tears, director Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan got nervous and they decided to sit her down, console her and quiz her about her breakdown. Well, as per reports, when Bhagyashree revealed that she comes from a conservative family, and therefore, it is not okay for her to hug another man, the director told her that she can do whatever she is comfortable with and she was thankful that they were sweet towards her. However, being a professional, Bhagyashree braced herself and did the scene because she didn't want to make Salman Khan conscious because of her hesitance.

Check out the video which reveals that Bhagyashree cried on the sets of Maine Pyar Kiya:

Credits :Lehren Retro

