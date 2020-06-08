When Salman Khan’s photo with nephew Ahil Sharma broke the internet as actor lovingly held him in his arms

In this throwback photo, Dabangg actor Salman Khan holds sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s son, Ahil Sharma, in his arms; Take a look

We all know that is extremely fond of his nieces and nephews, and back in Marh 30, 2016, when Ahil Sharma was born to sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma, an excited mamujaan took to social media to share Ahil’s photo while lovingly looking at the new born. In the photo, Salman Khan is beaming from ear to ear while he holds Ahil in his arms, and let’s admit, it is one of the most gorgeous photos to have surfaced on the internet.

Also, Arpita and Ayush’s second child- Ayat was born on December 27, that is, Salman Khan’s birthday and while hosting an episode of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan informed that Ayat is born on his birthday and now, December 27 is only his niece’s birthday for him. During a recent interview, Loveyatri actor Aayush Sharma and Salman’s brother-in-law, had said that since Arpita has been more like a daughter to Salman than his sister, therefore, Arpita’s son, holds a special place for Salman Khan. “If Ahil wants bhai to get up, he’ll pull him and bhai doesn’t say anything to him. But we’re not allowed. He gets away with everything,” shared Aayush, who is currently in quarantine with Salman Khan at his Panvel farmhouse.

Recently, on the occasion of World Environment Day, Salman Khan posted a video of him and his friends cleaning the premises of his Panvel farmhouse. In the said video, this Dabangg actor was seen sweeping off leaves on the wet road at his farmhouse. Also, Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur also makes an appearance in the video. Alongside the video, bhai wrote, “#SwachhBharat #WorldEnvironmentDay…” Well, this video comes a day after cyclone Nisarga that hit the state of Maharashtra. On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3 and next, he will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring and Randeep Hooda

Check out Salman Khan and nephew Ahil Sharma's photo here:

Credits :Twitter

