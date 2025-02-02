When Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's prank on Mamta Kulkarni made them walk on their knees during Karan Arjun shoot, former actress recalls: 'there were 25 retakes...'

Veteran Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni made headlines after she took sanyas at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 with the Kinnar Akhara. In a recent interview, she recalled her shoot days with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Mamta, who was part of the cult classic film Karan Arjun, stated that the actors played pranks on her, which made them walk on their knees. She also revealed there were 25 retakes in front of a crowd of 5,000 people.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are two B-town superstars who are adored by all. While the actors are serious about their work, they often pull pranks on their co-stars to keep the environment fun and light on sets. During her recent appearance at Aap Ki Adalat, former actress Mamta Kulkarni revealed how the two Khan would play pranks on her during Karan Arjun's shoot.

Recalling an incident, the actress-turned-sanyasi (monk) stated that during the shooting for a dance sequence in Karan Arjun, the two were supposed to dance with her initially. However, the preceding night, their dance master informed her that only she would have to dance.

The next day, she completed her dance in a single take in front of three cameras. But soon after, she saw both SRK and Salman sitting behind the bushes and laughing. "In the next shot, both of them were made to walk on their knees, and there were 25 retakes in front of a crowd of 5,000 people," Kulkarni divulged. During the same interview, she also revealed that among the two superstars, Salman is naughtier.

Mamta's return to India after 25 years made her fans and viewers assume that she would return to showbiz and be seen on the big screen again. However, in an earlier conversation with India Today, she clarified that it is something that is impossible for her. "I can't even imagine doing films again. It is absolutely impossible for me now," she told the publication.

For the unaware, Mamta Kulkarni was one of the most successful actresses of her time. While her iconic character in Karan Arjun remains etched in the hearts of her fans, she also appeared in movies like Waqt Hamara Hai, Krantiveer, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Andolan, and more.