When Salman Khan told Saroj Khan ‘now you will work with me’ post her revelation about no work in industry

Saroj Khan, the ace choreographer of Bollywood, left for heavenly abode on July 3, 2020. We stumbled upon a throwback interview in which she shared that Salman Khan came to her aid when she had run out work.

The world of Bollywood woke up to the sad news of 3-time National Award Winner choreographer Saroj Khan’s demise. The ace choreographer left for her heavenly abode at 2:30 am in the night at a hospital in Mumbai. Saroj Khan was admitted to the hospital last Saturday when she complained of breathing issues. While the loss is huge to Bollywood, many stars have expressed grief over her demise. We stumbled upon a throwback interview of the talented choreographer in which she revealed that came to her aide when she ran out of work in Bollywood.

In a throwback interview with Mid-Day, Saroj Khan had told that Salman had called her to his house to meet her. She revealed that when Salman met her at his house, he asked her about her well being and about work. Saroj Khan shared that she informed Salman honestly that she does not have any work and she has turned to teach classical dance to young girls. On hearing this, Salman assured her that she will work with him in his films. She even told the daily that she feels Salman will keep his promise.

Talking about how Salman came to her aide, Saroj Khan said, “When we met, Salman asked me what I was doing nowadays. So I told him honestly that I don't have any work, and that I am teaching Indian classical dance to young actresses. Upon hearing that, he said, 'Now, you will work with me'. I know he is a man of his word, so he will keep his promise.” It was said that Salman and Saroj Khan collaborated on Dabangg 3. Previously, Salman and Saroj Khan worked on films like Biwi Ho Toh Aisi (1988) and Andaz Apna Apna (1994).

The sad demise of Saroj Khan has left the entire Bollywood in a state of shock. The news of her death came in late at night. She was laid to rest in Malad. “We buried her at around 7 am. The prayer meeting will be held after three days,” her daughter Sukaina informed PTI. Tributes have been pouring in for the late choreographer. Stars like , , and others have mourned the loss of the legendary choreographer, lovingly called ‘Masterji.’

Share your comment ×