When Salman Khan tried to match steps with Katrina Kaif and was caught in the frame in a candid moment

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have ruled hearts with their stunning on screen chemistry in several films. In a throwback photo, we can see Salman trying to shake a leg with Katrina.

Among the most loved on screen couples in Bollywood, and have always managed to win the hearts of the audience. With their films like Bharat, Tiger series and more, Katrina and Salman have impressed their fans with their endearing chemistry and many like to see them together in movies. Off the screen too, the two share a great bond of friendship and during promotions of Bharat, Salman often used to poke fun at Katrina which used to leave fans in awe of them.

One such fun moment we stumbled upon from the archives from last year when Salman and Katrina graced a TV dance reality show for the promotion of the film. In the candid photo, we can see Katrina clad in a yellow saree while Salman is seen sporting a casual black tee with jeans and jacket. The Dabangg 3 star can be seen trying to match steps with Katrina as she took the stage and showed off her classy and killer moves.

Seeing how Katrina was nailing her moves, Salman too seemed to be motivated to hit the stage and he joined her. The actor can be seen trying to nail a step just like Katrina. However, the cute expression on Salman’s face is bound to make you smile.

Here’s the throwback photo of Salman and Katrina:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman and Katrina’s last film was Bharat. The two were seen as Bharat and Kumud in the film. It managed to impress the audiences and many loved their chemistry. Recently, the film completed 1 year on June 5. Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Salman was staying at his farmhouse in Panvel and managed to release 3 superhit songs, Pyaar Karona, Tere Bina and Bhai Bhai. He is now gearing up for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’s remaining shoot with . On the other hand, Katrina’s film with , Sooryavanshi was postponed owing to COVID 19 lockdown. A new release date is yet to be announced for it.

Credits :Instagram

