When Salman Khan wrote Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge's scene and only changed it after 3 attempts by director; 'I am Salim sahab’s son’

Salman Khan is the son of prominent screenwriter Salim Khan and has often shared he wanted to be a film writer. Recently, Pankaj Parashar, who directed the superstar in the 2002 film Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, recalled that Salman once changed a scene in the film and refused to improvise it, claiming he was Salim Khan's son and knew it was correct. He was firm on his creative instincts until the director persuaded him three times to change it.

Pankaj Parashar sat down for an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel and recalled his fun experience working with Salman Khan in Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge co-starring Dia Mirza. Rumi Jaffery and Salman Khan wrote the script for the film and the actor wanted Pankaj to direct it.

The filmmaker shared that when Khan narrated the film's story to him, he was not convinced by it. However, Rumi eventually persuaded him by saying he should not miss the opportunity to work with the superstar and that they could change the script later.

Parashar was asked if Salman Khan had a moody personality, as many people claim, but the filmmaker quickly denied the claim. He recalled an amusing example when the actor changed a scene for their film, which did not impress the director leading to an interesting situation.

The filmmaker shared, "You have to try to convince Salman at least three times, and he will agree only after that. He won't listen to you for the first time. He told us, 'I am Salim sahab's son. I know. This is correct.' But he was convinced after I pursued him three times."

Apart from his firm belief in his creative instincts, Pankaj revealed that Khan also had a fun and generous personality. He said the Dabangg actor paid him three times more, despite knowing he was ready to do it with one-third of the money. Moreover, Salman also gave expensive gifts like watches to the whole cast of the film.

Sharing insights into his camaraderie with the superstar, the filmmaker shared that he once asked the actor to come on set at 7 in the morning. To his surprise, Khan came before him on the shoot that day. However, once, when he was late, the ChalBaaz director pointed towards his watch. Salman immediately threw that watch away but later gave him a Rolex and mentioned he threw the watch to give him the new one.

Pankaj Parashar concluded that he had one of the best experiences shooting with Salman Khan in Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, and the actor also agreed to it.

