When Salman Khan's request made Mika Singh change word ‘Katrina’ to ‘Jacquelina’ in his song's lyrics; here's what happened 

Salman Khan and Mika Singh share a close bond, and the singer has lent his voice to many hit songs for the superstar. Recently, Mika Singh recalled when the superstar asked him to change the word Katrina in the lyrics of his song and replace it with Jacquelina, to which the singer agreed.

In a new interview with The Lallantop, Mika Singh recalled an old anecdote from his bond with Salman Khan. The singer was asked whether the news that he changed a word in the lyrics of his song Sari Duniya Mere Ispe from the 2011 movie Loot starring Suniel Shetty, Govinda, and Javed Jaaferi was true.

In his response, the Mauja Hi Mauja singer agreed and mentioned that Khan asked him to make change the word Katrina to Jacquelina, and he did it. However, he wasn't upset about it, and around that time, he didn't sing any songs for himself. Rather, their collaborations began after it.

He said, "Ha ji Kiya tha maine change paar par usme woh naraz nahi the loot toh pehle aa gaye, loot ke baad maine bahut sare gane gaye loot tak toh mera koi gana tha hi nahi unke saath." (Yes, I made the change, but Salman was never upset about it. At the time of Loot, I hadn't sung any songs for him. It was only after that film that I started working on multiple projects with him).

Further, he explained that he intentionally didn't use the word Katrina in the song. Rather, he has a style of creating a song for a film based on the movie's requirements. Consequently, the character in that song was such that he used different names to fit the narrative.

"Uss gaane main character hi aisa tha ki ussme bohot saare words aise gaane ke maine liye, phir maine unke kehne pe maine naam change kar liya," Singh explained. (The character in the song needed specific lyrics to fit the narrative. Salman suggested changing the name, and I replaced Katrina with Jacquelina.) Mika added that the word Katrina in the lyrics was changed to Jacquelina, although he didn't elaborate on why the Dabangg requested the change.

For those unaware, Salman Khan and Mika Singh share a strong professional bond, and camaraderie extends to real life. The Subha Hone Na De singer has lent his voice to numerous hit songs for Khan's movies like Aaj Ki Party from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, 440 Volt from Sultan, Jumme Ki Raat from Kick and Milegi Milegi from Race 3.

