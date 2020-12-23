When Sanjay Dutt thanked his wife & pals in an emotional speech for standing by him in WORST time of his life

We recently came across a throwback video of Sanjay Dutt wherein he got emotional while talking about the worst phase of his life. Check it out below.

Sanjay Dutt is a force to be reckoned with and is one of the powerhouse actors in Bollywood. In his career spanning over 40 years, the actor has given many blockbuster films. In fact, even in his 60’s, he continues to enthrall us with his spectacular performances. As we look at his filmography, one film that stands out is his comeback film Bhoomi. The Omung Kumar directorial is Sanjay's first film after he completed his five-year jail term in connection to the 1993 Mumbai blasts.

Not only did the film showed his emotional side, but Sanjay also got emotional even during its trailer launch and thanked his wife Maanayata and close friends for standing by him in the worst time of his life. Speaking of this, we got our hands on the video that is from the time of the trailer launch of Bhoomi. While talking to the media, Sanju baba delivered an emotional speech. In the video, he can be heard saying, “I would like to thank my wife Maanayata, my sister and my brother in law who have always been very very special to me in the worst situations of my life.”

He added, “I want to thank Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir, Rajkumar Hirani sir, Abhijat Joshi they have always been with me in ups and downs. They have given me the best film of my life Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. I want to thank Omung Kumar for giving me the wonderful film Bhoomi. Thank you for getting the best out of me.”

Further, when asked why he chose Bhoomi as his comeback film, the actor said, “The story of the film is very emotional so I thought if I have to do the film after 3 years it should be emotional. I really like the script of this film.” Meanwhile, Sanjay will next be seen in KGF: Chapter 2 that also stars Yash, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

