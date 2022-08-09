When Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave glimpse into Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s persona: You put her on a pedestal but…

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is unquestionably one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The former Miss World started her journey in showbiz in the ‘90s and within a few years’ time, she successfully cemented her place as a top actress of her time. Aishwarya showcased her acting potential in several films. One such hit film in the early years of her career was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Aishwarya was no less than a muse for Bhansali. In an earlier interview with Filmfare, the ace director spoke fondly of her and even shared a glimpse into her personality.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali: There’s nothing cold about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Talking to Filmfare, Bhansali shared that Aishwarya is anything but cold. He articulated that she has a mind of her own, and that she has been there for him in every hour of crisis. He further described the actress as vulnerable and sensitive.

“People call her cold, distant, and manipulative. Yes, she thinks before she acts. She has a mind of her own. But she has a heart that feels more. In every hour of crisis I’ve gone through, Aishwarya Rai has called, called again and again. Be it Saawariya not doing well or when we had a difference of opinion about Bajirao Mastani being shelved for various reasons. I thought she’d gone to press saying she wouldn’t do it instead of telling me. But she came on the sets of Black and cleared it all saying, ‘I don’t have anything in my heart. I have personally come to tell you this. I want to connect with a friend.’” Bhansali shared.

He further added, “There’s nothing cold about her. She’s always been so warm to my mother (Leela Bhansali) and sister (editor Bela Sehgal). Because of her precision of beauty and achievements, she becomes distant for you. You put her on a pedestal. But actually she’s very vulnerable, very sensitive, and gets hurt very easily. She’s God fearing and honest.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya is set to be back on the silver screen with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I, which is scheduled for a release in theatres on September 30. It is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan. Talking about it, she said that she has finished filming for both parts of the film. It also stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others. Recently, the teaser of the first film based on the Chola dynasty was released and it has left Aishwarya’s millions of fans excited to watch her as Rajkumari Nandini in the historical drama.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Aishwarya opened up about working with her husband and said, "It should happen." She also hoped that a dream project materialises for her and Abhishek. Meanwhile, in April, Abhishek also spoke about teaming up with his ladylove and told Indian Express that he would 'love' to collaborate with his wife again on-screen. "It has to be the right script at the right time. Until we don’t find that, we can’t do a film together. But we both love to work together," said Abhishek.

