When Sanjay Leela Bhansali got upset upon knowing that Sonam Kapoor is Anil Kapoor's daughter

Sonam Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood in 2007 with Saawariya. Read on for further details.

’s fans can rejoice as the actress has recently completed 13 years in Bollywood. Yes, you heard it right. The stunning beauty made her debut in the movie Saawariya back in 2007 alongside . The romantic drama was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. However, very few people are aware of the fact that Sonam worked as an assistant director before making her debut. Interestingly, the actress has worked with none other than Bhansali himself as an assistant.

The Veere Di Wedding actress had earlier revealed during the promotion of one of her movies that she told her mother about willing to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali rather than going to college. Sunita Kapoor is said to have replied in the negative. Sonam later tried convincing Anil Kapoor by saying that Ranbir Kapoor was also assisting the movie. However, Anil had reportedly forgotten that Bhansali worked as an assistant in 1941: A Love Story. That is why he was earlier skeptical about the same.

The actress further reveals that Bhansali didn’t know she was Anil Kapoor’s daughter when he first met her. When the filmmaker first saw her, he asked whether she had come for an audition. He even recommended that she should act. Later on, he is said to have gotten upset after having known Sonam Kapoor’s identity. Bhansali reportedly asked her whether she was allowed to work as she was 17 years old back then. Talking about the actress, she has appeared in numerous movies till date most of which have been box office hits.

