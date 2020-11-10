  1. Home
  2. entertainment

When Sanjay Leela Bhansali got upset upon knowing that Sonam Kapoor is Anil Kapoor's daughter

Sonam Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood in 2007 with Saawariya. Read on for further details.
8863 reads Mumbai
When Sanjay Leela Bhansali got upset upon knowing that Sonam Kapoor is Anil Kapoor's daughterWhen Sanjay Leela Bhansali got upset upon knowing that Sonam Kapoor is Anil Kapoor's daughter
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sonam Kapoor’s fans can rejoice as the actress has recently completed 13 years in Bollywood. Yes, you heard it right. The stunning beauty made her debut in the movie Saawariya back in 2007 alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The romantic drama was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. However, very few people are aware of the fact that Sonam worked as an assistant director before making her debut. Interestingly, the actress has worked with none other than Bhansali himself as an assistant.

The Veere Di Wedding actress had earlier revealed during the promotion of one of her movies that she told her mother about willing to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali rather than going to college. Sunita Kapoor is said to have replied in the negative. Sonam later tried convincing Anil Kapoor by saying that Ranbir Kapoor was also assisting the movie. However, Anil had reportedly forgotten that Bhansali worked as an assistant in 1941: A Love Story. That is why he was earlier skeptical about the same.

The actress further reveals that Bhansali didn’t know she was Anil Kapoor’s daughter when he first met her. When the filmmaker first saw her, he asked whether she had come for an audition. He even recommended that she should act. Later on, he is said to have gotten upset after having known Sonam Kapoor’s identity. Bhansali reportedly asked her whether she was allowed to work as she was 17 years old back then. Talking about the actress, she has appeared in numerous movies till date most of which have been box office hits.  

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor & others chilling in a throwback PIC make fans eager for Veere Di Wedding 2

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :ETC Bollywood

You may like these
Sonam Kapoor recalls fond memories as she completes 13 years in Bollywood; Says 'Thank you India'
Sonam Kapoor pens birthday note for brother Harshvarrdhan: Apple of my eye, don’t know if it’s a good thing
Sonam Kapoor and mom Sunita wish Harshvarrdhan Kapoor in the sweetest way possible; See PHOTOS
Sonam Kapoor says hubby Anand Ahuja still calls her his 'girlfriend': He never wants to lose romance of dating
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor & others chilling in a throwback PIC make fans eager for Veere Di Wedding 2
Sonam Kapoor calls birthday girl Khushi Kapoor 'beautiful brat' as she shares pretty pics of her with a wish

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement