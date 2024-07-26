When Sanjay Leela Bhansali made Rajeev Khandelwal wait for movie that was never released; actor recalls

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a star maker who has helped establish the careers of many actors in Bollywood. Hence, popular TV personality Rajeev Khandelwal was also excited when the acclaimed filmmaker and producer signed him for one of his movies.

But sadly, that film never went on floors. In a recent interview, the Aamir actor recalled waiting for the movie for almost a year. Read on!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali made Rajeev Khandelwal wait for an unreleased film

Rajeev Khandelwal is a popular TV personality who stepped into the Hindi film industry with the commercially successful movie, Aamir. Back in 2008, the action thriller film brought him name and fame and even influenced ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali to sign him as the lead of the movie that he was producing.

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the Bloody Daddy actor revealed that the Gangubai Kathiawadi director had signed him for a film titled Chenab Gandhi and that never took off. Rajeev added that SLB kept him waiting for 9 months to almost a year.

But sadly, the film never took off and since he was bound by the contract, he couldn’t do any other work. “But soon after it ended, I took Sach Ka Saamna,” Khandelwal recalled. He further shared that while he was waiting for the movie, he wasn’t being informed if the film was happening or not.

But when he was eventually told the film wasn’t happening he moved on. When asked if he ever asked the Heeramandi helmer why the film never went on floors, Rajeev said that he never got the answer. However, the director of the movie Vibhu Puri told him, “Rajeev move on, the film isn’t happening.”

The actor further stated that the movie was a very big project because, before him, several actors were on board. However, till the time SLB didn’t have an answer to why the film wasn’t made, he kept him on hold.

Rajeev Khandelwal’s work front

He is known for being part of several successful TV shows like Kahiin To Hoga, Kya Hadsaa Kya, Haqeeqat, Left Right Left, Reporters, and more. Rajeev Khandelwal then ventured into the Hindi film industry and starred in movies like Shaitan, Table No.21, Salaam Venky, Bloody Daddy, and more.

