When Sara Ali Khan CONFESSED she wants to be in remake of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with Janhvi, Vijay Deverakonda

Sara Ali Khan needs no formal introduction. She is one of the most talented and promising actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She has proved her acting mettle in movies such as Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re, Simmba, and others. In her personal life, Sara is the proud daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, she treats her fans with amazing photos. Earlier, in the chat with Pinkvilla, Sara revealed that if Karan Johar made Kuch Kuch Hota Hai again, she would love to be a part of it with Vijay Deverakonda and Janhvi Kapoor.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sara was asked to name a film from the past that she would love to do with Vijay Deverakonda and Janhvi. To this, Sara replied and exclusively told us, "I think if Karan Johar made Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with us (Sara, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vijay Deverakonda), it would be great. I think you should call him right now. And I'm almost like 98.3 percent sure that they will agree to it. So, I think we should do it."

In other news, Sara recently treated her fans to a sneak peek into a hectic day of her life. She took to the ‘gram and shared a video that showcased a busy day in her life, and all that she did during the 20-hour-layover she had in Mumbai. The caption of the video read, “Throwback Thursday! Can’t believe I did all this in 20 hours- especially since all I’ve done today is written this caption (victory sign emoji)”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She now has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. She will also be sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film.

