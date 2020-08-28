When Sara Ali Khan joined Rhea Chakraborty for a workout session and lunch at a cafe; See THROWBACK photos

Sara Ali Khan and Rhea Chakraborty were once reportedly called “Btown’s best friends’ back in 2017. We stumbled upon throwback photos of the two together when they headed for lunch post workout session.

If we travel back to 2017, just before Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan began shooting for Kedarnath, the actress was seen several times in the city with her friend Rhea Chakraborty. Often, Sara and Rhea were spotted together back in 2017 and back then, were even called ‘Bollywood’s newfound best friends.’ Back in the days, Sara and Rhea were spotted heading to the gym together for workout sessions and even were seen partying together at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s house.

We stumbled upon some photos of Sara and Rhea together that dates back to 2017 when they were spotted leaving the gym together and post that enjoying lunch at a cafe. While the photos are old, tabloids back then had reported Sara and Rhea as the ‘newest best friends’ in Bollywood. In the photos, we can see Sara clad in a black tank top with a white zipper and shorts while Rhea is seen clad in a pair of grey tights with a white tee. As they left the gym in the old photos, they headed to a cafe.

Later, photos of Sara and Rhea sitting at a cafe in Mumbai and enjoying lunch also went viral. Not just this, we even got our hands on photos of a get together at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s place where Sara and Rhea both were in attendance with Harsharvarrdhan Kapoor. The photos of the party too went viral back then. Reportedly, back then, Sara and Rhea had attended ’s Mom screening together too. However, soon the friendship fizzled out and Sara went on to shoot with Sushant for Kedarnath. The film was a huge success and Sara and Sushant’s chemistry was loved. However, post the release, the duo were rarely seen together again. Later in 2019, Rhea went on to date Sushant Singh Rajput.

Here are the old photos of Sara Ali Khan and Rhea Chakraborty from 2017:

